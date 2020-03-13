National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) vs. Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kansas City Life Insurance and National Security Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Security Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of National Security Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and National Security Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 3.46% 2.34% 0.35% National Security Group 6.03% 7.97% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and National Security Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.62 $15.67 million N/A N/A National Security Group $67.40 million 0.38 $4.07 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Volatility and Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Security Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats National Security Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

