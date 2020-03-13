NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:NREF) Quiet Period To Expire on March 18th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:NREF) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 18th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $95,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NREF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 123,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $2,344,972.80. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $47,717.64. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205,679 shares of company stock worth $3,900,565.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

