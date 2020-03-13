NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 18th (NASDAQ:PFHD)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:PFHD) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 18th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 3,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $57,350,000 based on an initial share price of $18.50. During NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

In related news, insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney purchased 4,250 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $84,957.50. Also, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan purchased 2,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $214,893 in the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.