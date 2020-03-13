Nicos Katsoulis Acquires 2,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicos Katsoulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00.

OCFC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $987.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

