Nord/LB Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.09 ($139.64).

ETR CON opened at €64.62 ($75.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Continental has a 1-year low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €102.43 and a 200-day moving average of €114.36. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

