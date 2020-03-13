Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.65.

NSC stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.95. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $129.24 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

