NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Comstock Resources (OTCMKTS:CRK) Head-To-Head Survey

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 5 1 0 2.17

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $7.82, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -39.42% -1.99% -0.50% Comstock Resources 12.60% 15.74% 3.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $389.93 million 0.05 -$120.69 million ($0.05) -8.00 Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.09 $96.89 million $0.77 5.71

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2019, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 410 mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the Netherlands.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

