Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.99.

TSE:NVA opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $356.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $223,971.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

