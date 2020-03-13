Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.98.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

