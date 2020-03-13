OneMain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,675% compared to the average volume of 217 call options.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

NYSE OMF opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,270 shares of company stock worth $709,603. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $57,801,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OneMain by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

