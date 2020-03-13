Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) vs. SofTech (NASDAQ:SOFT) Head-To-Head Review

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Open Text alerts:

This table compares Open Text and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $2.87 billion 3.16 $285.50 million $1.06 31.63 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Open Text has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Open Text and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 2 6 0 2.75 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.10%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than SofTech.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 11.13% 8.36% 3.92% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Open Text beats SofTech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.