Oppenheimer Comments on A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

