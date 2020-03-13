Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $56.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.