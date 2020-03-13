Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Oracle traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 16208249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

