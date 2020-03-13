Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.28 EPS.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

