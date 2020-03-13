Owen S. Littman Buys 2,000 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,260.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 182,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,138.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Cowen Inc has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.