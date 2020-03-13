Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PRTK opened at $3.14 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

