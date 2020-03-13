Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Park Electrochemical has a payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE PKE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

