Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.30.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$30.85 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$29.81 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.13.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

