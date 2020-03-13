Parsley Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE PE opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

