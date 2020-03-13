Party City Holdco’s (PRTY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PRTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of PRTY opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,951,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,921 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,737 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

