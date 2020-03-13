Paul L. Davis Buys 2,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TCPC stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 321,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

