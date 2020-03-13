Peter Duffy Purchases 848 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,433.12. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

