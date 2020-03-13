PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. PetIQ updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.49 on Friday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475 over the last ninety days. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

