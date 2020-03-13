Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after buying an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $89,666,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,055,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,927,000 after buying an additional 1,845,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.