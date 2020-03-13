Pi Financial Trims Celestica (TSE:CLS) Target Price to C$12.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$13.60 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE CLS opened at C$5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$12.27.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,400.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

