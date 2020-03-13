Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

CHK opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

