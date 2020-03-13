Piper Sandler Comments on Aon PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AON in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of AON stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.07. AON has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AON by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AON by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

