Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,411 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $276,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $99.09 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

