Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.16 ($18.79).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €7.47 ($8.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.24 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of €16.79 ($19.52).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.