Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

