Prudential plc (PRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PRU opened at GBX 916.82 ($12.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,374.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,398.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

