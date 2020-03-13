Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 649,980 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,537,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,599,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

