Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OAS. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 36.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 599,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 160,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

