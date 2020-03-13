Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Southern Co Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

SO stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. Southern has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $71.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

