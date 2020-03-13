Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBT. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

