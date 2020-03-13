Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

TBK stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

