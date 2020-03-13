Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cypress Semiconductor Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.12 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

