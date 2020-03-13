Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for ABM Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $94,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

