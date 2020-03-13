Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.