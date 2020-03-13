Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.