Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Clorox Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

CLX stock opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $178.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.