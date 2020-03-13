Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of TCO opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.