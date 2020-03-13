Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.67%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

