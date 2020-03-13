QEP Resources Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of QEP opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QEP Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QEP Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

