Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.66 and last traded at $89.42, approximately 2,604,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,206,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Specifically, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.47.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

