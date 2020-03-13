Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 128.65 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.76.

Get Quilter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price (down from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 181 ($2.38).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.