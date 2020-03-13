Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $942.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.