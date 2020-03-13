Raymond James Cuts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$2.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

