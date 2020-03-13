Raymond James Lowers Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.39 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SDY opened at C$1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. Strad Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 million and a P/E ratio of 76.00.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

